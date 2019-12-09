|
|
Deven J. Koenig, 21
Grafton - Deven J. Koenig, 21, passed away tragically from injuries sustained in a car accident Saturday December 7, 2019. He leaves his loving mother Laurie Lindsey and her longtime companion Craig Jacobs. He also leaves his devoted father Bruce Koenig Jr., his siblings Sarah Otenti and husband Matthew, Hunter Koenig, Kaitlyn Bishop and her mother Tammy, his grandparents Patricia and Paul Angers, Harry and Cindy Kimball, Bruce Koenig Sr. and predeceased wife, Debbie, Linda Surette and her husband Mark, and Carol and Joe Jacobs who also loved Deven as grandparents as well. In addition, he leaves his aunts Lisa Flanagan Rost and her husband Peter, Patricia Lambert, his uncle James Lindsey and wife Christina, and aunts Lindley and Lauren Koenig, his cousins Daniel, David and Stephen Flanagan, Joshua Lambert, Emma and Mason Lindsey; and his uncles Steve Flanagan, Tadd Lambert; he was predeceased by his caring uncle Matthew Koenig.
His sister Sarah will forever remember his bear hugs which they referred to as their 'hug of the day', and will miss going to Marvel movies with him where he shared his enthusiasm and knowledge of all the Marvel Universe with her. Sarah and Hunter, and all who knew him, will miss being in his goofy presence which always ended up in laughter. Stephen, Deven's cousin, was like a brother and his best friend, inseparable and dedicated to each other.
In his 21 years he touched countless lives and made adoring friends too numerous to mention but we must acknowledge Stormy, Stone, Shaun, Pete, James, Tiffany, Fish and Gizelle.
Deven was born February 22, 1998 in Worcester and he grew up in Hudson where he graduated from High School. He worked at Price Chopper for 2 years before he took a role with Scrub A Dub in Worcester where he repeatedly earned "Salesperson of the Month". Work was in no way what defined Deven. He will be remembered most for his sincerity, his giving and compassionate soul and the joy he found in his life every day. Away from his work he enjoyed dancing like his Mother, snowboarding, gaming at home with friends or finding time out on a boat with his Maryland family.
In lieu of flowers, a fund for the family has been set up in his name, with Avidia Bank, 42 Main Street, Hudson, MA. All are welcome to gather with Deven's family and friends Thursday December 12th from 4pm to 8pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Pastor Jeff Bugsby, New Creations Church, Worcester MA, will offer a final Prayer of Remembrance at the end of the evening. Burial will be at a later date. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019