Dewitt Vance Jr.
Worcester - Dewitt Vance Jr. passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, he was 75 years old.
Dewitt was born in Indianola, Mississippi, son of the late Dewitt Vance, Sr. and Mildred (Watkins) Vance. He studied computer technology at Salter College. He worked for Digital for many years. He also served as a Deacon for Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church until his passing.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Iola (Lucas) Vance; a son, Howard K. Lucas of Worcester; two daughters, Monica Vance and Dion Meracoado and her husband David all of Worcester; three brothers, James W. Vance of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jacob and Rev. Dr. Esau Vance both of Worcester; three sisters, Elma Boulding, Mary A Vance and Margie Carter all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter, Wanda Lucas.
Dewitt enjoyed being around people. In his spare time, he loved working on electronics and enjoyed singing, Amazing Grace being one of his favorites. But there was nothing he loved more than spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all.
Due to current events, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Mt. Olive Pentecostal Church and burial following at Hope Cemetery. A live stream link to view the Dewitt service will appear (Just prior to the service) on the funeral home's website (mercadantefuneral.com/page/live-services). To comply with current Covid 19 regulations, all in attendance to the service will be asked to wear face coverings and space according to social distancing restrictions.
Memorial donations can be sent to John McNickles Scholarship Program 41 Wachusett St, Worcester, Ma 01609
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020