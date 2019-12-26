|
Dhimiter Adami, 93
WORCESTER - Dhimiter Adami, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.
He will be reunited once again with his beloved wife of 60 years Vita Adami. He is survived by his son Fatos Adami and his wife, Mimoza of Indian Trail, NC; daughter Mila Bajraktari and her husband Bashkim of Worcester, MA; grandchildren: Linda Adami-Patel and her husband Rakesh, Arber Bajraktari and his wife Maggie, Ilda Molloy and her husband Michael, Johan Adami; and his great-grandchildren, Luca Bajraktari, Kiran Patel, and Avery Molloy. Dhimiter was born in Korce, Albania on September 14, 1926. He led an active and productive social and professional life as a mechanical engineer and various high positions in the government administration in Albania. He was the pillar and the voice of wisdom of our family, dedicating his life to his wife, children and grandchildren, who gave him the most joyful and meaningful life experience after retirement from his professional work.
In 1997, Dhimiter moved to Worcester, MA where he continued to live an active life, focused extensively in researching world history and current scientific advancements, sharing his wisdom and knowledge with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, December 27th from 11:00AM - 1:00PM at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester followed by interment at Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019