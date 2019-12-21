|
Dhimitra "Dee" F. (Vasil) Dimitri, 91
WORCESTER - Dhimitra "Dee" F. (Vasil) Dimitri, 91, passed away after a period of failing health December 20 at The Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. She was the daughter of Nerenza and Louis Vasil. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Nikola K. Dimitri, her sisters Mary George and Victoria Adams, and daughter-in-law Tamara Walker Dimitri. She is survived by a son, Dr. Dennis Dimitri, a, daughter, Sandra Bisceglia and her husband, Matt of Plymouth, MA; grandsons Adam Bisceglia and his wife Juliet Moretti of Brooklyn NY, and Nicholas Bisceglia of Greenfield, MA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dee was born and lived in Worcester her entire life. She graduated from Commerce High school and worked using her administrative skills in various Worcester businesses. In the early 1950s, she joined Nick in operating "Nick's Spa and Luncheonette," a true mom and pop operation. In 1976, Dee began working at the newly opened UMass Medical Center once again putting her strong administrative and organization skills to use in the UMass Group Practice offices. She worked there until retiring in 1991. In her retirement she happily spent time with Nick in the home in which they had raised their children and she enjoyed her time with her precious grandsons.
Dee was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church where she was always involved in its activities. As a young woman, she was the choir organist, and after her marriage to Nick in 1951 she continued as a member of the choir. She was a long time member of the St. Mary's Women's Guild since its start when it was known as the St. Mary's "Mothers Club," In the mid 1980's she became the first women to be elected President of the St. Mary's Church Board. Dee was always involved in church activities often acting as a chairperson or volunteering on committees for many Albanian Festivals, church fundraisers, or social gatherings. She and Nick were enthusiastic participants and supporters of all these events while attending them with the life-long friends they made in the Albanian church community.
Family and friends are invited to join the Dimitri/Bisceglia family for visiting hours from 3-6 PM on Friday, December 27 and from 9:00-9:30 AM on Saturday, December 28 at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester 01609. Dee's funeral will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Dee's name may be made to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester 01609.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillip G. Haddad, Jr., Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019