Dhimitraq "Dhimiter" Dishnica, 77
Worcester - Dhimitraq "Dhimiter" Dishnica, 77, of Worcester died Thursday, March 19th in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Aferdita (Agolli) Dishnica, his daughter and son in law Elonia and George Pojani of Worcester, together with their children, Rei and Janny Pojani. Dhimiter also leaves behind his son, Erdvin Dishnica and his wife, Tania of Rome, Italy and their son, Matteo. He is survived by his sisters, Liljana Saraci and Vilma Koti and her husband, (Vaske) all of Korce, Albania and Valentina Kondili of Jacksonville, FL.
Dhimiter was born in Korce, Albania and graduated from University of Tirana with a dual major in History and Geography. Later, her furthered his studies and earned another degree in Albanian language. Thereafter, he worked as a teacher in district of Librazhd. Then, he became a chronicle journalist in the information and culture newsroom at Radio Tirana. He was the director of the Ali Kelmendi Palace of Culture which was one of the two largest cultural and artistic institutions of the capital. Dhimiter was a specialist in the General Directorate of State Archives; in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, as well as in the Directorate of Cultural Heritage. Dhimiter Dishnica was also involved in publishing for several decades. As a journalist and historian, he has published about a thousand pages in the daily press and in scientific journals inside and outside Albania, and also the author of four books, including Motrat Qiriazi.
He immigrated to the United States in 2000 and was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church. He continued to give to the Albanian community by founding the non-profit Albanian American society "KOMBI" in March 8, 2008 with the mission to preserve the National Identity which soon after was followed by the opening of the Albanian School in Worcester on October 3, 2009.
Dhimitraq was a true intellectual with immense knowledge about Albanian culture and world history, a loving husband, a wonderful father and grandfather and a loyal friend.
Funeral services and burial in Hope Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020