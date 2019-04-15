Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Cather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Cather

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana Cather Obituary
Diana E. Cather

COCONUT CREEK, FL - Diana. E. Cather of Coconut Creek, FL, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Florida. She leaves a brother, Jack Cather of Worcester, and a sister, Margaret of Florida; 3 nieces: Diana, Deborah and Amanda, and a nephew, Billy, and several cousins. Diana was predeceased by her parents Gregory and Margaret Cather, and three brothers: Donald, Richard, and Gregory. A private memorial service will be held on April 16th at St.John's Cemetery Chapel, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.