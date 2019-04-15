|
|
Diana E. Cather
COCONUT CREEK, FL - Diana. E. Cather of Coconut Creek, FL, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Florida. She leaves a brother, Jack Cather of Worcester, and a sister, Margaret of Florida; 3 nieces: Diana, Deborah and Amanda, and a nephew, Billy, and several cousins. Diana was predeceased by her parents Gregory and Margaret Cather, and three brothers: Donald, Richard, and Gregory. A private memorial service will be held on April 16th at St.John's Cemetery Chapel, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019