|
|
Diana B. Greenough, 67
Lancaster - Diana B. Greenough, 67, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in UMass HealthAlliance – Leominster Hospital, after a brief illness.
She leaves three siblings: Lindley Thomasset and her husband, Paul, of Bedford, NY, Nancy Bliss and her husband, Robert, of West Hurley, NY, and Peter G. "Bucky" Greenough, Jr., of Robbinsville, NJ; a niece, Allyson Bliss, and a nephew, Geoffrey Bliss, both of Philadelphia, PA; and her second family - fellow residents and staff at Davis Manor of the Dr. Franklin Perkins School, Lancaster, among them, her mentor, Sharon Brennan, with whom she shared a special bond. She was predeceased by her sister, Meredith "Muffy" Greenough, who died in 2016.
Diana was born in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Peter B. Greenough and Beverly Sills Greenough. She was raised in Cleveland, OH, before settling at Perkins in Lancaster, MA, in 1966.
Over the years, Diana was employed by several area businesses though the Perkins School employment outreach programs. She was a former member of the Evangelical Congregational Church, Lancaster, enjoyed knitting blankets and scarves, and spending time in the company family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Perkins, 971 Main St., Lancaster, at a date and time to be announced. Private burial will take place in Sharon Gardens Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Elder Services at Perkins,971 Main St., Lancaster, MA 01523. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019