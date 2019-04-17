|
Diana (Grann) McGann 66
Worcester - Diana (Grann) McGann, 66, of Worcester died April 6, 2019. Ms. McGann was a realtor for 59 years and had recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award. She had an Unrestricted Contractor Supervisor License and Home Improvement Licenses. She also had an Associate of Arts Degree in Early Childhood Education. Ms. McGann was a volunteer cook at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3657, and many local charities. She leaves a sister, Nancy Parmenter of California and a brother David, a niece Wendy Crawford of Las Vegas and a nephew Geoffrey Parmenter of California. She was preceded in death by a son Keith Bucinskas in 2001 and her parents Richard and T. (Penny) Grann of Worcester. She requested a quiet departure so there are no funeral services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019