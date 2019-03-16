|
Diane (Malkasian) Asadoorian
Agawam - --Diane (Malkasian) Asadoorian, 84, died Friday, March 15 with her children by her side, after an illness. She leaves her son, Paul Mandrafino and his wife Lisa, of Warrington, PA and her daughter Alexandra Lowe and her husband Robert, of Blackstone; her brother, David Malkasian and his wife Ruth, of San Diego, CA and her sister Marigene Balogh, of Temecula, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband John Assadorian, in 1998 and her brother Philip Malkasian and brother-in-law Franz Balogh.
Mrs. Asadoorian was born March 22, 1934, in Boston, a daughter of Usha and Prudence (Call) Malkasian. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1951, she started working at Coolidge Bank and later part-time at the Grover-Cronin Dept. Store in Waltham after raising her children. She moved to Northbridge in 1968, remaining until moving to California in 1981, where she worked for McDonald's, retiring as an assistant manager in 1996. She moved to Sutton, then to W. Springfield in 2004.
Mrs. Asadoorian enjoyed sightseeing. She was an avid movie buff, particularly fond of war movies and 1940's era movies, especially Abbott and Costello and Martin and Lewis.
Calling Hours are Monday, March 18, 5-7PM, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. Mrs. Asadoorian's Funeral is Tuesday, March 19, at 11AM, at Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church, Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soorp Asdvadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church, 315 Church St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019