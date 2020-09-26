1/1
Diane Auger
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane J. Auger, 72

AUBURN - Diane J. (Cote) Auger, 72, longtime Auburn resident, passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born and raised in Woonsocket, RI, Diane was one of two children born to the late Leo and Jeannine (Durand) Cote. She received her B.S. in Psychology from Worcester State University, then achieved her M.S. degree in Education from Wheelock College. Diane had a lengthy career in early childhood education, most recently working as teacher and administrator at Worcester Head Start for over twenty years. She had previously worked at Pakachoag Acres Daycare Center of Auburn, My Friend's Place Day Care Center and Elm Park Center for Early Childhood Education, both in Worcester. She will be remembered as a passionate and dedicated teacher.

She was a lifelong volunteer at several local organizations, including Auburn Senior Center's Meals on Wheels Program and Auburn Public Schools PTO. She was a Troop Leader for Campfire Girls of Worcester, and Camp Counselor at Marion's Camp in Sutton.

Diane married the love of her life, Roger N. Auger, on May 25, 1968 and the pair settled in Auburn to raise their family. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, photography, scrapbooking, and travelling. Above all, Diane's family was her world.

Along with her beloved husband, Roger, Diane is survived by her daughters: Laurie Hayes and her husband Brian, of Oxford; Lisa Buron and her husband Mark, of North Attleboro; Amy Miller and her husband David, of Montgomery, OH; and Holly Carpenter and her husband Luke, of Worcester. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Erin and Elizabeth Buron, of North Attleboro, Audrey and Natalie Hayes, of Oxford, Colton and Liam Carpenter, of Worcester, and Alex Miller, of Montgomery, OH; her twin brother, Robert Cote, of Westerly, RI; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Diane's family between 4:00 and 6:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Girls, Inc. of Worcester, 125 Providence Street, Worcester, MA 01604. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Diane, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Wallace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved