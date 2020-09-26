Diane J. Auger, 72
AUBURN - Diane J. (Cote) Auger, 72, longtime Auburn resident, passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, RI, Diane was one of two children born to the late Leo and Jeannine (Durand) Cote. She received her B.S. in Psychology from Worcester State University, then achieved her M.S. degree in Education from Wheelock College. Diane had a lengthy career in early childhood education, most recently working as teacher and administrator at Worcester Head Start for over twenty years. She had previously worked at Pakachoag Acres Daycare Center of Auburn, My Friend's Place Day Care Center and Elm Park Center for Early Childhood Education, both in Worcester. She will be remembered as a passionate and dedicated teacher.
She was a lifelong volunteer at several local organizations, including Auburn Senior Center's Meals on Wheels Program and Auburn Public Schools PTO. She was a Troop Leader for Campfire Girls of Worcester, and Camp Counselor at Marion's Camp in Sutton.
Diane married the love of her life, Roger N. Auger, on May 25, 1968 and the pair settled in Auburn to raise their family. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, photography, scrapbooking, and travelling. Above all, Diane's family was her world.
Along with her beloved husband, Roger, Diane is survived by her daughters: Laurie Hayes and her husband Brian, of Oxford; Lisa Buron and her husband Mark, of North Attleboro; Amy Miller and her husband David, of Montgomery, OH; and Holly Carpenter and her husband Luke, of Worcester. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Erin and Elizabeth Buron, of North Attleboro, Audrey and Natalie Hayes, of Oxford, Colton and Liam Carpenter, of Worcester, and Alex Miller, of Montgomery, OH; her twin brother, Robert Cote, of Westerly, RI; as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Diane's family between 4:00 and 6:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Girls, Inc. of Worcester, 125 Providence Street, Worcester, MA 01604. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Diane, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com