|
|
Diane M. (Kwiatkowski) Blair, 81
LEICESTER - Diane M. (Kwiatkowski) Blair, 81, of 8 Mayflower Circle, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
She leaves a son, Charles N. Blair and his wife Mary of Leicester; a daughter, Anita J. Bergin of Leicester; two sisters, Tanya Vasalofsky and her husband Robert of Sutton, Lorraine Dupre and her husband Robert of Webster; two grandchildren, Charley M. Blair and Allie M. Blair.
She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Nicholas, Peter and James Kwiatkowski and a sister Jane Strothers.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Nicholas & Jane (Pilski) Kwiatkowski.
She was a graduate of St. Peter-Marian High School and attended St. Pius X Church in Leicester and St. John's Church in Worcester.
The Funeral will be held Thursday, August 29 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a Mass at 10 A.M. in St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the Mass from 8:30-9:30 A.M. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of MA, 29 Crafts St., Suite 100, Newton, MA 02458.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019