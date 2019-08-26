Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
3 West Brookfield Road
Brookfield, MA 01506
(508) 867-3604
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Collette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Collette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Collette Obituary
Diane D. Collette, 58

BROOKFIELD - Diane D. Collette, 58, died suddenly on August 22, 2019. She leaves 2 sisters Debrah Abbott her fiancé Anthony Lomonaco and Dorinda Zalauskas and her husband Matthew; a brother Darren Collette; nephew's Derrick Lyons and Aaron Abbott; niece's, Ariel Lyons, Morgan Fernandes, Ashley Decell; great niece's, Makayla, Maisy, McKenzie; great nephews Sawyer and Jordon.

Diane was born in Virginia the daughter of the late Barbara (Hope) and Donald Collette. She grew up in Brookfield and attended Tantasqua High School. Diane worked at FLEXcon in Spencer for many years.

Diane enjoyed helping others and spending time with her cat Oreo.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or the 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
Download Now