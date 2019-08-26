|
|
Diane D. Collette, 58
BROOKFIELD - Diane D. Collette, 58, died suddenly on August 22, 2019. She leaves 2 sisters Debrah Abbott her fiancé Anthony Lomonaco and Dorinda Zalauskas and her husband Matthew; a brother Darren Collette; nephew's Derrick Lyons and Aaron Abbott; niece's, Ariel Lyons, Morgan Fernandes, Ashley Decell; great niece's, Makayla, Maisy, McKenzie; great nephews Sawyer and Jordon.
Diane was born in Virginia the daughter of the late Barbara (Hope) and Donald Collette. She grew up in Brookfield and attended Tantasqua High School. Diane worked at FLEXcon in Spencer for many years.
Diane enjoyed helping others and spending time with her cat Oreo.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to the 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or the 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019