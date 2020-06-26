Diane Comeau

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Diane's life story with friends and family

Share Diane's life story with friends and family

Diane L. Comeau



Age 66, died Friday, June 19, after a long illness. She is survived by husband, Steven A. Comeau, sons Steven R. Comeau and Jeffrey M. Comeau, brother Phillip Gustafson sister Sandra Dillido and Granddaughter Julia M. Comeau.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store