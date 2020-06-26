Diane Comeau

Diane L. Comeau
Age 66, died Friday, June 19, after a long illness. She is survived by husband, Steven A. Comeau, sons Steven R. Comeau and Jeffrey M. Comeau, brother Phillip Gustafson sister Sandra Dillido and Granddaughter Julia M. Comeau.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.