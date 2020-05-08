|
|
Diane M. Craig, 73
Webster -
Diane M. (Decelles) Craig, 73, passed away May 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
She leaves behind 3 children; Eric T. Craig of Killingly, CT., Lisa A. wife of Jonathan Simonis of Webster and Colleen M. Baldwin of Braintree, and 4 grandchildren, an aunt and several cousins.
Diane was born in Webster, October 20, 1946 daughter of the late Noe P. and Irene N. (Kruzewski) Decelles.
She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years after graduating from Brockton Nursing School.
Diane enjoyed reading and animals.
There are no calling hours.
Due to the health restrictions in place, Private burial will be at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Webster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Webster Animal Control, 350 Main St., Webster, MA. 01570.
The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St. is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave an on-line condolence, or to Share a Memory of Diane, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020