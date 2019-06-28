Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Croteau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Croteau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Croteau Obituary
Diane M. Croteau, 90

Millbury - Diane M. Croteau, 90, passed away on Friday, June 28th in Dodge Park Rest Home of Worcester.

Diane's husband, Henry E. Croteau passed away in 2003. She leaves three daughters, Denise A. LaCour and her husband, Roger R. LaCour, Sr. of Whitinsville, Deborah A. Anderson of Worcester and Cheryl E. Mercure of Millbury; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother and step father, Mary A. (Gautreau) and Raymond Messier; a great grandson, Jericho Trudell; her brother, Raymond Gautreau and a step brother, Raymond Messier, Jr..

Diane was a founding member of the Men's and Women's Club of St. Mark's Church in Sutton. She enjoyed spending time at the Millbury Senior Center, reading, flower gardening, traveling, trips to the casino, craft fairs and taking care of her cats. Diane was a faithful parishioner of St. Mark's and St. Brigid Church for many years. Most of all she loved family gatherings, especially during the holidays.

Family and friends will honor and remember Diane's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, July 1st from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation on Monday at Noon in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street, Millbury. Burial will follow at W.C.M.P in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Diane's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.