|
|
Diane M. Croteau, 90
Millbury - Diane M. Croteau, 90, passed away on Friday, June 28th in Dodge Park Rest Home of Worcester.
Diane's husband, Henry E. Croteau passed away in 2003. She leaves three daughters, Denise A. LaCour and her husband, Roger R. LaCour, Sr. of Whitinsville, Deborah A. Anderson of Worcester and Cheryl E. Mercure of Millbury; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother and step father, Mary A. (Gautreau) and Raymond Messier; a great grandson, Jericho Trudell; her brother, Raymond Gautreau and a step brother, Raymond Messier, Jr..
Diane was a founding member of the Men's and Women's Club of St. Mark's Church in Sutton. She enjoyed spending time at the Millbury Senior Center, reading, flower gardening, traveling, trips to the casino, craft fairs and taking care of her cats. Diane was a faithful parishioner of St. Mark's and St. Brigid Church for many years. Most of all she loved family gatherings, especially during the holidays.
Family and friends will honor and remember Diane's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, July 1st from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation on Monday at Noon in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street, Millbury. Burial will follow at W.C.M.P in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Diane's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019