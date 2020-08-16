Diane Dion

Diane A. Dion, 71
Millbury - Diane A. (Rock) Dion, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12th 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family.
Diane's husband, Francis Dion passed in 2012. She leaves two daughters, Karen Charpentier of North Grafton and Lori Walz of Springfield; five grandchildren, Brittany, Kristen, Andrew, Jordan and Matthew, Jr.; two sisters, Estelle Sherman and Rita Cammuso; a brother, Charles Rock; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Cecil (Peloquin) Rock and a brother, Roger Rock.
Diane worked for the Millbury Public Schools in the cafeteria and custodial departments for over 30 years. She loved spending time traveling with family and friends to many different places.
For anyone who knew her the one thing that stood out was her warm caring smile.
She was a woman of faith and attended church regularly at St Brigid's parish.
Diane embraced life and lived it to the fullest through her many adventures and trips over the years. She always had a positive attitude no matter what life threw at her putting others needs before her own.
If a life well lived is measured by the amount of people you touch then her life will be never ending.
Due to social restrictions and public safety, Diane's funeral services were held privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
Please visit Diane's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for her family. www.mulhane.com