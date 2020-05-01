Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Downie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Downie


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Downie Obituary
Diane J (Dean) Downie

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Diane J (Dean) Downie ,72 ,passed away on Wednesday April 29,2020. She was the daughter of Ann Dean of Oakham and the late Howard Dean. Diane was born in Worcester on September 14,1947 and raised in Oakham. She was a graduate of North Brookfield High School Class of 1965 and retired from the Barre Family Health Center in Barre MA. Diane is survived by her husband of 49 years Bob Downie; son Dana Downie; daughter Heather Downie all of North Brookfield; her mother Ann Dean of Oakham; a sister Joyce Harter of Rutland; sisters in-law Cheryl Downie and Nancy Kenyon of Springfield and Chicopee; 16 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Paula Dixson of Teeresa NY. Diane was a loving mother and wife she also loved her window box filled with petunias in particular yellow ones and the two family cats Cinder and Midnight. A Memorial Services for Diane will be held at a later date. In lieu of Flowers donations in Diane's name may be made to the North Brookfield Congregational Church Memorial Fund 144 N.Main St. N.Brookfield,MA. 01535. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home. 44 Gilbert St.N.Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -