Diane J (Dean) Downie
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Diane J (Dean) Downie ,72 ,passed away on Wednesday April 29,2020. She was the daughter of Ann Dean of Oakham and the late Howard Dean. Diane was born in Worcester on September 14,1947 and raised in Oakham. She was a graduate of North Brookfield High School Class of 1965 and retired from the Barre Family Health Center in Barre MA. Diane is survived by her husband of 49 years Bob Downie; son Dana Downie; daughter Heather Downie all of North Brookfield; her mother Ann Dean of Oakham; a sister Joyce Harter of Rutland; sisters in-law Cheryl Downie and Nancy Kenyon of Springfield and Chicopee; 16 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Paula Dixson of Teeresa NY. Diane was a loving mother and wife she also loved her window box filled with petunias in particular yellow ones and the two family cats Cinder and Midnight. A Memorial Services for Diane will be held at a later date. In lieu of Flowers donations in Diane's name may be made to the North Brookfield Congregational Church Memorial Fund 144 N.Main St. N.Brookfield,MA. 01535. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home. 44 Gilbert St.N.Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020