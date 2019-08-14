Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Diane Franchi

Diane Franchi Obituary
Diane M. Franchi, 77

Woonsocket/Shrewsbury - Diane M. Franchi, 77, a simple, quite soul from Woonsocket R.I. formerly of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, August 19th 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a prayer service at 6:00 pm. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
