Diane M. Franchi, 77
Woonsocket/Shrewsbury - Diane M. Franchi, 77, a simple, quite soul from Woonsocket R.I. formerly of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Monday, August 19th 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by a prayer service at 6:00 pm. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019