Diane T. Hicks, 62
WORCESTER - Diane T. Hicks, 62, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Richard W. and Marion J. (Sawicki) Stefanski.
Diane is survived by her brother, Richard P. Stefanski and her aunt, Maureen Sima. She was predeceased by her son, Samuel R. Hicks and her brother, David W. Stefanski.
All funeral services are private. Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019