Diane Irwin
1946 - 2020
Diane Northrop Irwin Age 74

Westborough - On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Diane N. Irwin, loving wife and mother of four daughters, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 from a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Diane was born on April 23, 1946 in Schenectady, NY to Richard and Norma (Maguire) Northrop. She graduated from Scotia-Glenville High School in Scotia, New York in 1964, received her diploma in nursing from the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady, and received her Bachelor's degree from Assumption College in Worcester, MA. She was married to Dr. Richard S. Irwin on June 21, 1969, in Scotia, NY and, together, they built a life full of adventure, laughter, love and companionship stretching from New England to Mississippi and finally landed in Westborough, MA in 1979. Diane often said that what she wanted most in life was to become a mother. Her four daughters became her focus and world. Diane was also a compassionate and loving ICU and then long-term care nurse. She was beautiful in every way - with a gentle and thoughtful spirit and a great love of learning and enthusiasm for life. Her heart was open to children, the elderly and animals, especially dogs. Diane often showed her love through cooking, gardening, and her family. She was very proud to be "Grandi" to nine grandchildren. She loved to volunteer and was very productive in that role. While working with the American Lung Association of Rhode Island, she worked tirelessly to help make restaurants in that State smoke free. While working with the Westborough School system, she led the effort that introduced social interacting and dancing in elementary school in a program called "Let's Dance." As President of the Ambassadors Group of the CHEST Foundation in 2003-2004, she worked effectively in support of the charitable programs of the American College of Chest Physicians. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Richard, and her mother, Norma. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Katz, her husband Richard, her four children, Rachel, Sara, Jamie and Rebecca and nine grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Truman, Isaac, Bailey, Emmett, Asher, Laurel and Jasper. A private, graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Groton, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation and the Notre Dame Hospice of Worcester, MA.

Stanetsky Memorial Chapels


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
