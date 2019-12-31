|
Diane (Roman) Jeffers, 74
HOLDEN - Diane (Roman) Jeffers, 74, of Holden, died Tuesday December 31, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital after a period of declining health.
She is survived by her husband David Jeffers, her daughter Kristen Jenkins and her husband Owen of Rutland, her son David Jeffers and his wife Andrea of Chesapeake, Virginia; seven loving grandchildren; Corey Jenkins of Worcester, Madeline Jenkins of Naples FL, Austin and Sophie Jenkins both of Rutland, Ethan, Jackson and Brody Jeffers all of Chesapeake, VA.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late John and Sally (Kasprzak)Roman. Diane was educated in the Worcester Catholic schools.
She worked as a food service manager for the City of Worcester Public Schools for 37 years prior to her retirement.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4-7 PM Friday January 3, 2020 in the Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street, Worcester. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM Saturday January 4, 2020 in St. George's Church, 38 Brattle Street, Worcester. Following cremation, burial will be held privately.
Diane's family encourages donations in her name to Andy's Attic, Attn: Christine Foley, 170 Apricot Street, Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020