Diane Kostrzeba Obituary
Diane M. Kostrzeba, 76

Worcester - Diane M. Kostrzeba, 76, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday November 25, 2019 in UMASS – Memorial Medical Center, 119 Belmont St.

She leaves her son, Jeffrey S. Kostrzeba and his wife Betsey of Worcester; her granddaughter Kristen, she also leaves a nephew, Gary Kostrzeba and her lifelong friend, Sandra Scott. She was predeceased by her brother, Walter J. Kostrzeba, Jr., and by her parents, Walter J. Kostrzeba, Sr., and Helen B. (Lafskina) Kostrzeba. Diane was born in Worcester and has lived here all her life.

Ms. Kostrzeba was the traffic manager for radio station W.O.R.C. and worked there for 30 years before she retired. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.

Diane loved her dog McLovin. She enjoyed scrapbooking, photography and tinkering on her computer. And when she was able she also liked to cook, bake and sew.

The funeral will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 with a service at 10:00 A.M. in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. Burial will be in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday November 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
