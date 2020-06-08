Diane Maddern
1950 - 2020
Diane L. Maddern, 69

AUBURN, MA/FLORIDA - Diane L. (Robbie) Maddern, 69, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 23, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center.

Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Diane was one of four children born to Lois I. (Booth) Robbie and the late William C. Robbie, Sr., who recently passed in October of 2019. She graduated high school and shortly thereafter, attended and graduated from Leslie University and Lasell University in Boston, with her Bachelor degree in Education and Business.

Diane relocated for work, moving to Tampa for her position as Stock Broker Assistant for Merill, formerly Merill Lynch Wealth Management. More recently, she worked Customer Service for Marriott Hotels in Tallahassee.

In addition to her mother Lois, of Auburn, Diane is survived by her two brothers, Douglas S. Robbie and his wife Cheryl of Florida, Wayne A. Robbie and his wife Judith of New Mexico; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Along with her father, Diane was predeceased by her brother, William C. Robbie, Jr.

A private calling hour will be held for her family, prior to a graveside celebration at 11:00 AM on Monday June 15, 2020 in the Highview Section of Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA, where appropriate social distancing measures will be taken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Auburn Fire and Rescue Department, 47 Auburn Street, Auburn, MA 01501.

The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
