|
|
Diane F. Mahlert, 57
AUBURN - Diane F. Mahlert, 57, of Auburn, died at UMass Memorial Medical Center on Sunday November 10, 2019, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Diane was born in Worcester on October 5, 1962, to the late Glenn E. and Bette J. (Rehn) Mitchell. Diane was a lifelong resident of Auburn, MA and received her degree in Massage Therapy from Salter College in West Boylston. She worked for many years at Abdow's Restaurant, the Auburn Town Hall, and Honey Farms.
She was a lovingly supportive mother and wife. Her inner strength was evident throughout her illness, calling her cancer a mere "nuisance." She enjoyed crafting and going to the casinos with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, William R. Mahlert of Auburn, and her daughter, Tanya F. Hakala of New Hampshire. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Diane's family between 9:00 and 10:00 AM on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 10:00. Burial will occur in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Diane's name may be made to the (donate3.cancer.org). To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019