|
|
Diane M. Norsigian, 76
Worcester - Diane M. (Mercadante) Norsigian, 76 of Worcester, died peacefully on Friday October 4, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Auburn. Born in and raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Querino and Mary Jean (Carriere) Mercadante, and wife of her late husband Harry Norsigian who died in 1991.
Diane lived in Worcester her whole life, worked in retail stores and will be remembered by many for her love of family. Her brothers and sisters will always remember Diane for the care she gave them in their younger years. Diane's love of cooking and providing for her family at special occasions will be truly missed, especially her famous meatballs and gravy. She was so proud of all her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Diane enjoyed summers on the Cape in Falmouth with her best friend "Stevie", and her love for the casinos, this all brought her great joy.
Diane leaves one son Anthony Norsigian, and one daughter Lisa Derosier and her husband Stephen who has the meatball recipe; four brothers, Querino Mercadante, William Mercadante, Francis Mercadante, Fred Mercadante; three sisters, Mary Jean Rano, Shirley Marr, and Donna Mastrovito. Diane also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Jessica Aucoin and her husband Derek, Stephen Derosier Jr. and his wife Allicia, and Kelsey Wolfe and her husband John Paul. Diane also leaves her beloved Great grandchildren, Arrianna DeMoss, Avery Aucoin, and Maverick Wolfe.
Diane's funeral services will be conducted on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be from 9am to 11am with a service to begin at 11am. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diane's memory to New England Hospice at www.newenglandhospice.com
To leave a note of condolence or to share a memory of Diane, please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019