Diane T. (Deltano) O'Leary, 81
Stoughton - Diane T. (Deltano) O'Leary of Stoughton and East Sandwich passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019 at the Copley at Stoughton.
She leaves her husband of 57 years, Paul O'Leary and two children, Erin Kittell and her husband Stephen of Beverly, and Justin O'Leary and his wife Kathleen of Worcester. She was the beloved Nonni of three grandchildren: Ethan Kittell and Patrick and Kate O'Leary. She leaves two sisters Linda O'Malley and Sheila Lovett and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Stephen Deltano.
Diane was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Herbert and Alice Deltano. She was a long-time resident of Stoughton.
Diane received her undergraduate degree from Stonehill College. She did post graduate work earning a master's degree in education from Bridgewater State College and another master's degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts Boston.
She worked for many years as a classroom teacher before becoming the school psychologist in the Easton Public Schools for over twenty years.
Diane was an avid traveler and visited many different places in the US and abroad with her husband Paul over the years. She cherished spending time with her family on the beach at the Cape.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at the Copley for the love and care that was given to Diane during her short stay.
Family and friends will honor and remember Diane's life by gathering for calling hours at Farley Funeral Home ~ 358 Park Street, Stoughton on Sunday March 31st from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Immaculate Conception Church, 122 Canton Street, Stoughton, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Stonehill College, Office of Development, 320 Washington Street, Easton, MA 02357-6242. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com
