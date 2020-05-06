Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Diane Power
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Power
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Power


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Power Obituary
Diane Power, 62

Shrewsbury - Diane Power, 62, of Shrewsbury, passed away at Westborough Healthcare on Tuesday May 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Diane was born and raised in Shrewsbury, MA. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1975 to become a proud member of the United States Air Force. Diane later joined Northern Telecom, working many years as a telephone systems installer.

Diane loved her Town of Shrewsbury, especially spending time on Lake Quinsigamond with her Nana and family. She also loved her dog, Ozzy.

She was most proud of her success in overcoming addiction, allowing her to devote her time to care for her mother, her best friend, during her last years. Now, she is at her mother's side once again.

Diane is predeceased by her father John J Power, 2009, and mother, Gloria (Carroll) Power March 20, 2020. She leaves behind two brothers, John P. Power and his wife Wendy, Teddy J. Power, along with her two aunts Margaret Alexander and Sally A Butler, many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends-especially Alysia Leone.

Diane was a strong, caring woman who always spoke her mind. She passed knowing she was loved. Diane's services will be private at the convenience of the family. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for the family please go to

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -