Diane Power, 62
Shrewsbury - Diane Power, 62, of Shrewsbury, passed away at Westborough Healthcare on Tuesday May 4, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Diane was born and raised in Shrewsbury, MA. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School in 1975 to become a proud member of the United States Air Force. Diane later joined Northern Telecom, working many years as a telephone systems installer.
Diane loved her Town of Shrewsbury, especially spending time on Lake Quinsigamond with her Nana and family. She also loved her dog, Ozzy.
She was most proud of her success in overcoming addiction, allowing her to devote her time to care for her mother, her best friend, during her last years. Now, she is at her mother's side once again.
Diane is predeceased by her father John J Power, 2009, and mother, Gloria (Carroll) Power March 20, 2020. She leaves behind two brothers, John P. Power and his wife Wendy, Teddy J. Power, along with her two aunts Margaret Alexander and Sally A Butler, many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends-especially Alysia Leone.
Diane was a strong, caring woman who always spoke her mind. She passed knowing she was loved. Diane's services will be private at the convenience of the family. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for the family please go to
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020