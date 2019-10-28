|
Diane J. Todisco, 80
Grafton - Diane J. (LeDoux) Todisco, 80, of Grafton, MA, formerly of Ashland and Framingham, MA passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the wife of Nicholas Todisco for almost 50 years. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Harold LeDoux and the late Angeline (Moscatelli) and was educated in the Framingham school system.
Mrs. Todisco worked in the restaurant/food service industry most of her life. She worked at the Union House Restaurant in Framingham for many years and was part of a tight knit group there. Later she partnered with her aunt Edith Balducci in owning and operating a luncheonette in Ashland for many years.
She fiercely loved her children and grandchildren, son Raymond Todisco of California, daughter Kelly Veinotte of Upton, Laura Todisco of Florida and Nicholas Todisco of California, her beloved grandchildren Rachel Todisco, Adam Veinotte, Kyle Veinotte, Alexander and Nicholas Todisco; also the apple of her eye, great-grandson Ethan Veinotte.
She was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Harold "Skip" LeDoux and survived by her dear sister Corinne Reynolds and brother Dr. Raymond LeDoux. She will be dearly missed.
All are welcome to gather with Diane's family Thursday October 31st from 10am-12pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 12pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Please honor Diane with a memorial donation to The Parkinson's Foundation at www.Parkinson.org. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Diane's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019