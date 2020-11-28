1/1
Diane Walley
1951 - 2020
Diane E. Walley, 69

OXFORD - Diane E. (Green) Walley, 69, formerly of Worcester, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with a long-term illness.

She leaves her husband of 49 years, David S. Walley; a daughter, Kristy I. Walley of Oxford; a son, Sean R. Walley and his wife Juliet SooHoo of Needham; a sister, Cindy Parker and her husband Ken of Brookfield; two grandchildren, Maria and Matthew; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; two great-great nieces and a great-great nephew. A sister, Sally Johnson, predeceased her.

She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Earl R. and Beatrice (Carlson) Green and was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School. She lived in Oxford before moving to Asheville, NC where she lived for 15 years. She earned an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Asheville Buncome Tech before moving back to Oxford in 1985.

Diane worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years in local nursing homes and had previously worked at hospitals in North Carolina. She enjoyed the beach and summers in Maine after she retired. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

There are no calling hours. After cremation, burial will be at the convenience of the family. Kelly Funeral Home, 154 Lincoln St., Worcester, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family suggests donations in memory of Diane be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, Fund Development Office, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. www.vnacare.org/donors OR St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 www.st.jude.org.

To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit

www.kellyfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
154 Lincoln St
Worcester, MA 01605
(508) 755-4507
