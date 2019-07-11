|
|
Diane T. Warner, 58
Worcester - Diane T. (Amos) Warner, 58, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of thirty-seven years, Donald J. Warner; two sons, Chris J. Warner and Nick P. Warner, both of Worcester; two daughters, Beth T. Warner of Spencer and Katie M. Warner of Worcester; a brother, Brian Amos of Woburn; two sisters Jackie Murray of Woburn, and Maryann Amos of Lexington; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Richard Amos. Diane was born in Boston, daughter of the late Charles W. and Joyce (Coughlin) Amos. Having grown up in Arlington, she graduated from Arlington High School and later moved to Auburn in 1995, before moving to Worcester a short time ago.
Diane will be remembered for her kindness to others, her quick wit, and her friendly outgoing manner. She was involved with the Special Olympics, Cub Scouts of America, and the Irish-American Club. She enjoyed reading, meeting new people, and she loved animals, especially her German Shepard, Bucky Baggera.
Her life was devoted to her family and they are what made her complete.
A Calling Hour and Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, beginning at 12 Noon until the service begins at 1 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 14, 2019