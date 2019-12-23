|
|
Dianne M. Chamberland, 76
Worcester - Dianne M. (Beeso) Chamberland, 76, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 in her home with her family at her side. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Raymond N. Chamberland. She also leaves her children, sons Jeffrey Chamberland of Millbury, Raymond Chamberland of Hillsboro, NH and Allen Chamberland of Boston; daughter Lynn Chamberland of Worcester; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters, Katherine Patterson of Rutland, Barbara Ruzicka of Worcester and Alice Sullivan of Dudley; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son Todd Chamberland and a brother Edward Beeso. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Edward R. and Mildred A. (Stearns) Beeso.
Mrs. Chamberland was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and crafting as well as playing bingo. She also liked to cook and spend time with her family.
A visitation hour will be Friday, December 28, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester followed by a service at noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery, 180 Grove St.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019