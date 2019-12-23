Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Chamberland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Chamberland


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Chamberland Obituary
Dianne M. Chamberland, 76

Worcester - Dianne M. (Beeso) Chamberland, 76, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 in her home with her family at her side. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Raymond N. Chamberland. She also leaves her children, sons Jeffrey Chamberland of Millbury, Raymond Chamberland of Hillsboro, NH and Allen Chamberland of Boston; daughter Lynn Chamberland of Worcester; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters, Katherine Patterson of Rutland, Barbara Ruzicka of Worcester and Alice Sullivan of Dudley; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son Todd Chamberland and a brother Edward Beeso. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Edward R. and Mildred A. (Stearns) Beeso.

Mrs. Chamberland was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and crafting as well as playing bingo. She also liked to cook and spend time with her family.

A visitation hour will be Friday, December 28, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester followed by a service at noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery, 180 Grove St.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -