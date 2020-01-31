|
|
Dianne I. Dwyer, 70
SHREWSBURY - Dianne I. Dwyer, 70, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday January 3, 2020.
Born and raised in Worcester, Dianne was one of five children born to the late Wilfred A. and Irene E. (Duguay) Perry. She was educated in Worcester and graduated from St. Peter's-Marian Central Catholic High School. Dianne worked as Claims Adjuster for Traveler's Insurance Company for 21 years.
Dianne is survived by her two step-children, Keith Dwyer and Heather Briggs; five step-grandchildren, Molly and Emma Dwyer, Alex, Cory, and Ryan Briggs; four siblings, Terry Gilchrist, Thomas Perry, both of Shrewsbury, Bill Perry of Surfside Beach, TX, and Maryellen Waskiewicz of Florida; nieces and nephews, Darleen Reid, Bryan and Edward Williams, Jessica and Jeffrey Perry, and Nicole Waskiewicz. Dianne was predeceased by her parents and her former husband, the late Daniel Dwyer.
Dianne was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan; she loved playing bingo and traveling to Foxwoods and Atlantic City. She loved country music and going to concerts. She was also a big Elvis Presley fan and on her 70th birthday, was entertained by an "Elvis Tribute Artist" who performed all her favorite songs. He put a smile on her face that was priceless.
Burial will be held privately, at a later date. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to via . To leave a note of condolence for Dianne's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020