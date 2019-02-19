|
Dianne (Foster) Holt, 64
HUMBLE, TX - Dianne (Foster) Holt, 64, of Humble, TX, formerly of Clinton, was called home to God on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 surrounded by her family following a short battle against cancer. She was the most selfless, and independent person who, even in her last days, was always worried about everyone else.
Dianne was born in Clinton the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Daley) Foster. She graduated from Clinton High and attended Worcester State College.
After marrying her late husband John Holt, she moved to Texas, settling first in Tomball, TX before relocating to Humble to be closer to her son.
She is survived by her son Jonathan Holt and his wife Melanie of Huffman, TX; three step grandchildren, Rhianna Kirkpatrick, Amber and Jacob Mosley, all of Huffman, TX; seven sisters, Deborah Kalinowski of Webster, Doris O'Toole of Gardner, Donna Poissant and her husband Brian of North Fort Myers, FL, Denise Bruso and her husband Michael Balmforth of Worcester, Darlene Iannuzzi and her husband Gary of Fitchburg, Danielle Arakelian and her husband Aris of Hubbardston and Dale Tivnan and her husband Bob of Leicester; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at a later date in Clinton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are being handled by McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, TX.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019