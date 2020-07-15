Dianne Hourihan

Dianne L. Hourihan, 79Ashby - Dianne L. Hourihan, 79, of Ashby died Tuesday, July 14th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus after an illness. She leaves her husband of 43 years, John F. Hourihan; six children, Thomas, Dennis, Wayne, Sherrie, Karen and Richard; a brother, Jerry Trombly; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three children, Donna, James and Ricky and five siblings.She was born in Worcester the daughter of Arthur S. and Iola L. (Devio) Gonyea. Dianne, retired in 2001 from Raytheon where she worked for many years. She enjoyed reading. Her favorite pastimes were fishing and RV camping in Oakham and Cape Cod with her husband, John.Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.