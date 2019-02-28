|
Dianne Taylor Hughes
OAKHAM - Dianne Taylor Hughes, 72, of Oakham, died at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, Worcester on Sunday, February 24, 2019, with her beloved family by her side. She was born on March 23, 1946 in Worcester, daughter of the late Clarence and Maxine (Prouty) Taylor.
Dianne graduated from Commerce High School and Salter College, both in Worcester. She began her professional career at the Worcester County Court House, and worked at the Central Massachusetts Safety Council for over thirty years, where her attention to detail and professionalism were appreciated by everyone she came into contact with.
She leaves her beloved husband of 51 years, Thomas P. Hughes of Oakham; her son, Scott T. Hughes of Westminster; her daughter, Deborah Baldwin and her husband, Erik of Oakham; her brother, John Taylor and his wife, Linda of Sutton; her niece, Kelsey Taylor of New York City; her adored grandsons, Brady and Taylor Hughes and Nicholas Baldwin; her brother-in-law, James F. Hughes of Marlborough, her former daughter-in-law, Karen Hughes of Princeton; and a large group of extended family and friends.
Dianne's life centered around her family. The many gatherings at Dianne and Tom's homes in Oakham and in Millcove, Prince Edward Island, Canada were noteworthy for her wonderful hospitality and bountiful food. The flower gardens she tended so carefully grew more beautiful every year.
The family wishes to thank the staff at both Fairlawn Rehabilitation and the Rose Monahan Hospice Home for their care and concern.
A private funeral will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019