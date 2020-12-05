Dianne M. McFadden, 76
Grafton - Dianne M. (Army) McFadden, 76, passed away December 3, 2020 following a brief illness. She leaves her husband of 52 years, James McFadden, her daughter Shawnessey Army, her brothers Walter Army, Jr. and his wife Gail and Robert Army, Sr. and his wife Marcia as well as several nieces and nephews. Dianne was born May 28, 1944 in Worcester, daughter of the late Mildred (Goral) and Walter Army. Her roots were in Worcester and she also lived in Springfield for a brief period. Dianne spent a few years working at Mechanics Bank in Worcester, was a homemaker for a short while before embarking on a 32 year career with the Worcester Police Department working as a Detective. During that span she was awarded The Woman of Distinction, Water Carrier Award and was also given a key to the city. She was among the first 5 women to complete the strenuous program at the Police Academy and the last of that group remaining when she retired in 2009. Over the course of her 32 years she impacted the lives of so many in the city of Worcester with her dedicated service. Away from work she was a voracious reader and loved to spend time with her husband Jim and Shawnessey going to the movies, getting their nails done together, and going shopping. In lieu of flowers please honor Dianne with a donation to Abby's House 52 High St. Worcester MA 01609 or online at www.AbbysHouse.org/donate
. All are welcome to gather with Dianne's family Wednesday December 9th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton MA 01536. Her Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks required for all those visiting her family at the funeral home. A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available online at:www.RoneyFuneralHome.com