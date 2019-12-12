Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Committal
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Grove Cemetery.
Dianne Nideur


1957 - 2019
Dianne Nideur Obituary
Dianne (Olsen) Nideur

Holden - Dianne L. (Olsen) Nideur, 61, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Warren H. and Phyllis (MacAllister) Olsen and had graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and Central New England College.

She is survived by her two Children, Jacqueline E. Nideur and Scott J. Nideur, both of Holden; her brother, Scott Olsen and his wife, Bonnie of Holden; her sister, Sylvia Smith of Worcester; and several nieces and nephews.

Dianne was a customer support representative for Hologic Inc., in Marlborough. Previously, she worked at Staples Corp. for 14 years. She was a talented musician and enjoyed gardening, Sudoku puzzles and British mysteries, especially "Midsomer Murders". She also enjoyed flea markets, craft fairs, daytrips to Chatham and the family dog, Hewey.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Dianne will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21st in the funeral home followed by a committal service at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center, 1 Eaton Place, Worcester, MA 01608. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
