Dimitri "Jim" Christy
LOS ANGELES, CA - Dimitri "Jim" Christy, 78, passed away on July 1, 2019.
He was born in Piraeus, Greece on June 4, 1941, a son of the late Steve and Athena Christy Gabas. Jim was raised in Worcester and was a graduate of Classical High School. After High School, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served for four years until his honorable discharge. Upon returning home, he attended Worcester State University and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education.
Jim moved to California and began working as a teacher in the Los Angeles School System, retiring as Principal. After his retirement, he pursued his passion for acting. For many years he acted in Worcester and California, as well as performed in plays on and off Broadway. His all-time favorite was Zorba the Greek. Jim always looked back fondly on being a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.
He is survived by his wife Marina and her daughter Jocelyn of Los Angeles; his two children, Jill Christy and Scott Christy, both of Los Angeles; brother Charles Christy and companion Cheryl Maguy-Stewart of Fitchburg; sister in law Rose Christy; nephews, Michael, Matthew, Steven, Frank, Nicholas, and John Christy and a niece, Maria Christy.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his step-father, Steve Gabas; his brother Andrew Christy, and his sister Helen Christy.
A memorial tribute will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 4-7pm at Zorba's Restaurant and Taverna, 97 Stafford St. Worcester, MA 01603.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019