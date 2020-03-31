|
|
Dolly R. Rutcho
Worcester - Dolly R. Rutcho, 83, passed away peacefully at Rose Monahan Hospice on March 29th 2020 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her brother, John Rutcho and his wife Jeanette of Florida; sisters-in-law, Ginny and Yvonne Rutcho, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dolly is predeceased by siblings, Lynn Dante, Lillian Kresco, Pandeli Rutcho, George Rutcho, Christina Mongeon, and Mary Dargie.
Born and raised in Southbridge, she was the daughter of Naun and Penelope (Anastas) Rutcho. Miss Rutcho spent 30-plus years in the healthcare field as a Registered Nurse and Nursing Supervisor. She graduated from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing in 1958, Fitchburg State College with a BSN in 1974. In 1986, Dolly earned her MSN from Anna Maria College and continued her education with leadership and instructor certification programs until 1992.
Dolly worked at Worcester Hahnemann Hospital from 1968-1988, at Marlboro Hospital until 1992, then finished her career at UMASS Memorial as Nursing Supervisor until her retirement in the late 1990's.
Dolly was featured in several publications for her program development efforts during her professional career. Dolly lived in Worcester for 40 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, was Vice President of the Albanian American National Organization and volunteered at the Shrewsbury Library for 14 years up until her recent passing. Dolly felt at home at the library with Ellen and her team and loved how they always made her work there fun.
Her hobbies included traveling, knitting, book club, and spending summers on Cape Cod. Dolly upheld her family values and was always willing to share her thoughts. Dolly was an accomplished professional and loving family member. She will be missed.
A private burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. In compliance with healthy distancing, there are no calling hours and a Mass will be planned at a future date.
To view Dolly's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020