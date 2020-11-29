1/1
Dolores (Berard) Champoux
1932 - 2020
Dolores (Berard) Champoux, 88

Webster - Dolores (Berard) Champoux, 88, of Webster, died on Friday, November 27th 2020 in Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph W. Champoux Jr.; sons Billy Champoux, James Champoux and wife, Maureen, Marc Champoux and wife, Susan; daughters Jeanne Guerin and husband, Ray, Nicole Werbecki and husband, Michal; 21 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Dolores was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Webster. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed baking as the "A1 Pie Baker", knitting mittens, and being the baby whisperer.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Dolores Champoux may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 18 East Main St. Webster, MA 01570.

To share a memory of Dolores or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 29, 2020
To the entire Champoux Family,
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
I have many,many wonderful memories at Holy Name of Jesus Church.
Debi (Roy) Barker
Debi Barker
Friend
