Dolores Dorsey

Dolores A. Dorsey, 83
SHREWSBURY - Dolores A. (Borgatti) Dorsey, 83, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at home in Shrewsbury.
She was born and raised in Worcester to the late Philomena and Vincent Borgatti. At the age of 15 she met the love of her life and husband of 58 years, the late James A Dorsey, also born and raised in Worcester.
She attended Becker Jr. College and upon graduating began working with the first female lawyer in Worcester. While raising 2 children she returned to school and received a BA in Education from URI. Her career over the years included being Office Manager of the Guidance Center of both New Canaan High School and Framingham State College.
She is survived by her sons James Jr. and his wife Susan of Shirley, MA and John and his wife Elizabeth of Dorchester, MA. Her 4 grandchildren, Alicia and her husband Edward Chibaro of Duxbury, MA, Ian Dorsey of Worcester, MA, Sean Dorsey of Arlington, MA, and Gwendolyn Gagne of Worcester, MA. She is also survived by her sister, Diane and her husband Thomas Pakula of East Dennis, MA
Due to the current pandemic situation a private celebration of her life will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Westborough, followed by burial at St. Luke's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452www.westboroughfuneralhome.com