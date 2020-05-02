|
|
Dolores C. Haddad, 77
Oxford - Dolores C. Haddad, 77 of Oxford, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, MA.
She was born on March 4, 1943 in Worcester, MA, the daughter of the late Edmund and Viola (Naleski) Merritt. Before settling in Oxford for the past 14 years, she also resided in Paxton and formerly Marlborough, MA.
Dolores was predeceased by her 1st husband, Dieter Bieger who died in 1987.
She is survived by her only son, Michael Bieger and his fiancé, Rose Hughes; her granddaughter, Miranda Bieger all of Oxford and a brother, Kenneth Merritt, of RI.
Dolores loved to knit and sew. She enjoyed consignment shopping and giving to others above all.
Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.
The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements.
For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit,
www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020