Dolores M. Kusy, 84
Auburn - Dolores (Santa Maria) Seguin, Kusy, 84 of Auburn passed away Friday, May 1st, 2020, joining in heaven her loving and devoted husband Frank Kusy who died March 15th.
Dolores will forever be remembered for her infectious laughter and ability to draw others into her hilarious story telling. With her flamboyant sense of style, she was best known for her extravagant hat collection and her love of all things pink. As a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, it was in her nature to give surprise gifts when they were least expected. Often it was hard to know who would be more excited, Dolores or the recipient of either sincere, casual, extravagant, or funny gifts. She had an appetite for exploring and never missed an opportunity to experience new restaurants or travel to new places.
Dolores loved ballroom and line dancing, music of all generations and genre. She was a self-taught keyboardist and enjoyed playing all her favorite music for hours. She was notably proud of the fact that although she did not read sheet music, she could play any song simply by listening and playing by ear.
Dolores worked for many years at Denholm's where she was the top consultant for Revlon Cosmetics, a career that would serve her well in the years to come as anyone who ever met her would remark what a beautiful youthful complexion she had; a fact she was so proud of. Dolores also owned and operated Dolly's Diner in the 1950's in Westborough Ma which was also a family affair with her father Frank, sister Ginny and Aunt Nicky. The 1950's became the decade of learning to cook, play and enjoy life. It was also the decade she met and married her first love Albert "Red" Seguin, a race car driver at the Westboro Speedway. She became a young widow at the tender age of 26 when he was killed during a race in Oswego, NY in 1961. Left to raise her young daughter, she took on ironing at home for others while working as a waitress and doing odd jobs. With her flair for fashion, she went on to open Dolores' House of Fashion where she provided attire for dance, proms as well as special occasions and weddings. It was many years later when Dolores would meet and marry her last love, Frank Kusy. They raised their family in Auburn in a home they built themselves celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary this past January.
When Dolores took ill in the later part of 2015, Frank never left her side, watching over her, making sure she was well cared for and all her wants and needs were met. She was his girl, who he vowed to protect and provide for, even though ill himself, which he did until his death at age 90 on March 15, 2020.
Dolores loved being extravagant but the simple things in life made her happy and shine. Shopping on the boardwalks of Newport, slurping oysters fresh from the ocean or enjoying her famous homemade baked stuffed lobster, she was never more at peace than when she was enjoying a great meal with family and friends.
Dolores will live on in her devoted family, her children, Brenda L. Monahan and her husband John of Shrewsbury, Melody A. Hamilton of Webster, Randy F. Kusy of Auburn, Debbie J. Ellrod of Flagler Beach, FL, Frank P. Kusy and his wife Darlene of Auburn, Stanley J. Kusy and his wife Maura of Mansfield; her brother, Patsy Santa Maria and sister, Virginia Bazin; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles cousins, extended family and many good friends she loved. Dolores is predeceased by her husband, Frank Kusy, her first husband, Albert (Red) Seguin, her parents, Frank, and Mary (Trotto) Santa Maria, her grandson John L. Sullivan III and granddaughter, Jenna Marie Desrosiers.
Dolores will not only live on forever in our memories and hearts, but in the legacy she leaves, of living, loving life and making those she touched remember that laughter is what gets you through the day!
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and CNA's of The Meadows for the care they provided to Dolores, and especially to Angela Congdon who provided end of life care, notably also on her own time with love and affection. You will be forever missed Dolor, we love you.
Due to the infectious disease outbreak, funeral services are private, but can be viewed live streamed online Thursday, May 7th at 11:00 am by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Following the service people are invited to join the procession beginning from the funeral home at 11:45 am proceeding to Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton where she will be reunited with her husband Frank. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to once again be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020