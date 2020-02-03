|
Dolores S. Neely, 91
Worcester/Grafton - Dolores (Sachs) Neely, 91, passed away peacefully January 21, 2020 at her home in Worcester, with her family by her side. She leaves her daughter Judith Coltman and her husband Michael and their sons Ned and Tom Coltman, her son Ben Neely and his wife Mary and their daughter Helen Neely, a brother and sister-in-law Al and Anne Neely in Charlotte, NC, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Ben R. Neely, Jr. in 2011 and her siblings John Sachs, Dorothy Kjeldsen and Caroline Gaiera. Dolores was born September 15, 1928 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Louise W. (Martin) and John P. Sachs. She was the first person in her family to graduate from college, and attended Wayne State University where she earned a Bachelor and a Master's degree in teaching. She later earned a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study at Lesley University in Boston. She was a founding member of Delta Sigma Epsilon sorority (now part of Delta Zeta) in college, and President of the Association of Women Students. Dolores worked as a teacher and Reading Specialist in the Detroit Public Schools, where she met her husband. They moved to New York where she taught in public schools, and then to Grafton, MA when she taught in the Millbury school system for many years until retiring in 1982. She became a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant for 12 years following her retirement from teaching. Away from her teaching she enjoyed singing; she was a member of the Worcester Chorus and the Salisbury Singers, various church choirs, and most recently with the chorus at The Willows of Worcester. Dolores was a faithful steward at All Saints Church in Worcester and St. Andrews Episcopal Church in North Grafton, serving as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, Vestry Member, Sunday School Teacher and Executive Committee Member at both churches. She volunteered her time and talent at the Worcester Art Museum where she was a Docent, and was a member of the Mass Teachers Association, and Worcester County Reading Association. Dolores and her husband enjoyed a wonderful community at The Willows of Worcester over the past ten years, and she more recently benefited from the loving care she received from the women at Elderwood Home Care.
All are welcome to gather with Dolores' family and friends for a memorial service at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10 Irving Street, Worcester MA 01609 on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 followed by a gathering in the Guild Hall. Burial will be private at her family's convenience. Please honor Dolores with donations to All Saints Church 10 Irving St. Worcester MA 01609 or The Grafton Land Trust at www.GraftonLand.org. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with her family is available online at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020