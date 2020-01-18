|
|
Domanic Vierkant, 20
Rutland - Domanic A. Vierkant, 20, a loving son and brother, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2019 in the peaceful surroundings of his parent's home after losing his hard-fought battle with addiction.
He will be affectionately remembered and missed by his parents, Timothy W. and Stacey M. (Bragdon) Smith of Rutland; his biological parents, John Vierkant Sr. of Woodbridge, Virginia and Stephanie S. (ManWarren) Vierkant of Maine; four sisters,Destanie Smith (a special sister and his best friend) of Rutland, Athena Hatch of Clinton, Lillian Jade Deabay and Madyson Deabay both of Maine and Isabelle Vierkant of Virginia; six brothers, John Johnson III, and Aiden Smith both of Rutland, Macklemore Jordan of Maine; John Jr, Abel and Bae Vierkant all of Virginia; two nieces, Skyla and Leah; a nephew, Keith; and several aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Dom received his high school diploma from Massachusetts YouthBuild in Worcester. He loved to draw and particularly enjoyed four wheeling with his dad and brother John III. He was full of life and truly loved his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to help those who were less fortunate.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dom's family from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, January 25, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden followed by a celebration of life service at 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: cathytaughinbaugh.com RE: Support When Addiction Wins: Support for Grieving Families.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020