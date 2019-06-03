|
Dominic M. Angelini, 82
Clinton - Dominic Mario Angelini, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Dominic was born in Clinton on November 21, 1936, the youngest of four children of the late Joseph and Clarice (Piermarini) Angelini. He leaves his sister, Nita Giovannucci, his sister-in-law Maureen Angelini, six nieces, six nephews, many grandnieces and grandnephews. His brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Hugo and Marian Angelini, and his brother Joseph Angelini predeceased him.
Dominic enjoyed many sports throughout his life from softball to scuba diving but his passion for sixty years was ten-pin bowling. He was an avid and accomplished bowler and an enthusiastic ambassador for this sport within his wide circle of friends both inside and outside of the bowling community. He generously volunteered countless hours of his time working with disabled and able-bodied children in Worcester County to teach and promote the sport of bowling. In 2013 he was inducted into the U.S. Bowling Congress Hall of Fame. Dominic was a devout Roman Catholic and parishioner of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish and the former Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. He enjoyed socializing and volunteering at the Clinton Senior Center and the Norco Sportsman's Club in Princeton. Dominic worked for GenRad Corporation in Bolton for over thirty years and after his retirement drove the van for the Clinton Senior Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 9 until 10:30AM on Saturday, June 8 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water Street, Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union Street, Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 7, 2019