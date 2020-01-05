|
|
Don Mike Gazzaniga, 73
MILLBURY - Don "Mike" Gazzaniga, 73, died Friday, Jan. 3rd 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
He leaves his wife, Rose A. (Gagliardi) Fresolo; a son, Anthony Gazzaniga of Millbury; two brothers, Gary and Victor and a sister, Dorothy; one niece and three nephews.
He worked for UPS for 34 years, before retiring.
Funeral services are private, with Mulhane Home for Funerals in Millbury. Please visit Don's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020