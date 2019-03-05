|
Dona O'Dou, 63
Wendell, MA - Dona Lee O'Dou passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family & friends after a long struggle with breast cancer, on February 21, 2019.
A native of Worcester, Dona was a compassionate personal care attendant who loved gardening, writing poetry, teaching yoga and meditation.
She is survived by her mother Lena O'Dou (nee Lapomarda), son Graeme O'Dou and wife Rachael Arnold, son Shawn O'Dou and wife Mary Jane and 3 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Joseph O'Dou.
A Celebration of Dona's life will be held at 2 pm, on Sunday, March 16, at the Wendell Town Hall. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019