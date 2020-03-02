|
|
Donald Francis Adams
Pawtucket, RI - Donald "Francis" Adams, 88, of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bayberry Commons Nursing Home and Hospice in Pascoag, RI.
Donald, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, dedicated much of his professional career to aiding and guiding other veterans, while working as an administrator for the Veterans Administration, most recently in Providence, RI.
He is survived by four children, Robert Evans, Anthony Adams, Dawn Evans, and Tara Evans. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Forrest Evans, Christopher Adams, and Arielle Adams; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 13 siblings, James, John, Walter, Charles, David, Marshall, Joseph, Emilie, Ethel, Ann, Pauline, Etta, and Ada. Donald was born in Worcester, son of the late Walter and Ethel M. (Ooten) Adams, and graduated from a Worcester high school, where he ran track. He then attended the College of the Holy Cross for several semesters, before serving his nation in the U.S. Army.
Donald was a connoisseur of jazz music, an avid reader, and was always well-dressed, no matter the occasion.
A Memorial Calling Hour for Donald will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a procession to Veterans Memorial Cemetery 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI for 12:30 p.m. committal services and military funeral honors.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020