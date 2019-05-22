|
|
Donald Preston Andrews
Marlborough, MA - After a long and richly lived life, Donald Preston Andrews died in Framingham, Massachusetts. He was 96 years old. Donald was the third child born to Dora Whitman McLaughlin and Charles Preston Andrews in Lynn, Massachusetts on May 23, 1922. After graduating from Lynn High School he joined the Naval Air Force and served during the Second World War. He was stationed in South America during the war, and this is where his life long love of flying and all things related to airplanes was born. Donald flew all of his life mostly out the the Orange and Fitchburg Airports in Massachusetts. After his service in the Navy Donald attended Northeastern University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He went to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance and he remained with that company for his entire working career.
Donald lived in a variety of places including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Florida. He had many interests. He was a talented painter, loved music and played several instruments as well as sang in three different choirs during his life. He loved woodworking and would take on any project, fixing almost anything. He was an avid reader, loved fishing and boating. He was a member of the Power Squadron Boating Club in Florida while living there. He was very proud that he was able to celebrate his 90th birthday by parachuting out of an airplane.
Donald was predeceased by his much-adored wife Nola J. (Viola) Andrews, they were married 26 years until her death in 2014. Donald is survived by his seven children, Elaine Andrews-Ahearn, and her husband David of Hampton Falls, N.H., Lois Brodmerkle, and her husband Robert of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Laura Amorino and her husband Joseph of Baldwinville, MA, Linda Sacco and her husband Robert of Exeter N.H., Lisa Cummings and her husband David of Princeton, MA, Donald Scott Andrews and his wife Sheri of Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Derrick Graham Andrews and his wife Kirsten of Westminster, MA. His step-children, Natalie V. Williams and her husband Michael of Gardner, MA, Vincent J. Viola and his wife Lisa of Milton, MA, and Joseph D. Viola and his wife Hilary of Melrose, MA. His descendants include 27 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two siblings John Edward Andrews, in 1927, and his sister Bessie Andrews Roberts in 2003.
A celebration of life will be held at Miles Funeral Home in Holden Friday, June 14th, at 11:00AM.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2019